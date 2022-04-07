Andhra Pradesh: Autonagar workers stage protest in Vijayawada against 50 percent taxes

Vijayawada Autonagar traders and workers staged a bandh demanding cancellation of GO Nos. 5 and 6 issued by the AP government. It is learnt that government has recently brought these GOs to the development of industrial areas away from cities. Traders demanded that Autonagar, once a suburb and now in the heart of the city, be given relief from fresh GOs. They asked to withdraw the GOs given to him for commercialization of Autonagar. They chanted slogans against GO for commercializing the area and paying 50 per cent tax.



Trade unions and traders said they could not get places for free. About one lakh people depend on Autonagar and the region has been instrumental in the development of the transport sector. Workers said Autonagar is the largest on the Asian continent.

They said it would not make sense to commercialize the area and made it clear that paying 50 per cent tax is a burden on them. The trade unions questioned whether those who run small industries could pay such a huge tax and have expressed concern that survival will be difficult if industries move.