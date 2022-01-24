Andhra Pradesh: Bank employee's wife hangs self alleging harrasment over dowry in Anantapur

In a horrific incident, the wife of a bank employee committed suicide after being subjected to harassment over additional dowry. According to the police, Venkatakrishna from Nesepet in Dharmavaram is working in the SBI Bank in Tadimarri branch. In 2016, he married Venkata Sujana (26), daughter of Kondaiah and Gangadevi, a couple from Proddatur in the YSR Kadapa district.



During the wedding, Sujana's parents presented her with a dowry of Rs 18 lakh and 300gms of gold jewelery. The couple had a peaceful life for some time and had two daughters. However, there were frequent quarrels erupted between Sujana and Venkatakrishna. Against this backdrop, Sujana committed suicide by hanging herself on the third floor of the house just after midnight on Saturday

Police on Sunday morning inspected the spot and shifted the body to Dharmavaram Government Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, the deceased's parents got into an argument with Venkatakrishna's family members, alleging that he had tortured them for extra dowry, killed his daughter.

A complaint was lodged with DSP Ramakanth to this effect. Police have registered a case on the incident and taken the deceased's husband into custody for interrogation.