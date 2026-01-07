‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ clears censor; gets U/A

Actor Sharwanand is all set to entertain audiences this Sankranthi with his upcoming romantic comedy Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 14 at 5:49 PM. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film features Samyukta and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads and has already generated positive buzz with its teaser and promotional content.

The latest update from the makers confirms that the film has successfully completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate. The approved runtime stands at 145 minutes, or 2 hours and 25 minutes, indicating a neatly packed entertainer designed for family audiences. With the censor process now wrapped up, the team is expected to unveil the theatrical trailer shortly, further raising anticipation among fans.

Adding to the film’s appeal, popular Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu will be seen in a special cameo role, which is expected to be one of the highlights of this rom-com. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Sunil, Naresh Vijayakrishna, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, and several other familiar faces who promise to enhance the entertainment quotient.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner, in association with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd. The music for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, whose songs have already added to the film’s growing popularity.

With a festive release date, a proven director, and a blend of romance and comedy, Nari Nari Naduma Murari is shaping up to be a promising Sankranthi attraction, aiming to deliver wholesome entertainment for audiences of all ages.