Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya's brother complains against her for trying to kidnap his driver

BJP leader Bhuma Kishore Reddy's brother has complained with the police against former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya. Kishore Reddy, who met Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy, asked him to take action against Akhila Priya. He was on his way to a wedding when he complained that she had tried to block the convoy and kidnap his driver.



Later, Bhuma Kishore Reddy told the media that Bhuma Akhila Priya has been creating controversy on many issues since last month. He alleged that Akhila Priya was trying to create a panic situation in Aalagadda and harass people.

Former minister Bhuma Akhil Priya and her brother BJP leader Bhuma Kishore Reddy have been at loggerheads for days. Kishore Reddy had earlier lodged a complaint with the police against Akhil Priya over the land issue. On the occasion of the death of the late leader Bhuma Nagireddy, Kishore Reddy erected statues of Bhuma Nagireddy and Shobha Nagireddy in his place.

Akhil Priya unveiled the idols shortly before they were to be unveiled. With this, Kishore Reddy reacted strongly by arranging a media conference. He said he does not understand the stupidity or childish mentality of Akhila Priya. He expressed how the people of the constituency bear the former minister.