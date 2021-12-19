Andhra Pradesh: Boat services to Nagarjunakonda begins

The government of Andhra Pradesh has resumed the boat services to Nagarjunakonda, a tourist destination. As part of it, the Nagasiri boat was started on Saturday under the auspices of AEE KV Koteshwara Rao of the Water Resources Department from the launch station in Vijayapuri South. The Launch went to the hill with 30 employees performing duties on the hill. It is learned that the services have been suspended for two years due to security concerns.

The state government allowed the launches to be diverted to Nagarjunakonda amid tight security. In this context, for a week, the archeological staff will be clearing the area of ​ thorn trees. Tourists will then be taken to the hill by lunches, officials said.

On the other hand, the boat services from Telangana to Nagarjuna Hill will start soon and the Telangana Tourism Corporation has given the necessary permits to Andhra Pradesh to run services to Nagarjunakonda. Recently, AP Forest Department officials tested the fitness of Telangana launches.