Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves ₹28,546 Crore Projects, 30,270 Jobs to Be Created

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a review meeting on Aerospace and Defence Policy at the Secretariat on Monday

AP Cabinet, led by CM Chandrababu Naidu, approves 19 new projects worth ₹28,546 crore. Major investments from Cognizant, Adani, Reliance, and others to bring over 30,000 jobs. Big development plans for Amaravati Phase 2.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet met on Tuesday. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu led the meeting. They approved 19 new projects. These will bring ₹28,546 crore investment and give 30,270 jobs.

Some of the projects are for Amaravati. Land will be taken for Amaravati Phase 2. New roads will connect to NH-16. ₹2,733 crore will be used for new works, including a 49-floor government tower.

Cognizant will get land in Visakhapatnam to build a campus. They will invest ₹1,582 crore and give jobs to 8,000 people. Other companies like Raymond, Reliance, and Adani will also invest in different places.

The government will start awareness meetings across the state. A door-to-door campaign will begin on July 1. Land for a law university will be given at just Re.1 per square meter as a special case.


