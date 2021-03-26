Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves ordinance for vote on account budget for three months

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Vote on Account Budget. As the budget meetings did not take place, the government has brought in the Vote on Account Ordinance for a period of three months. The Cabinet approved the budget ordinance with an estimate of Rs 90,000 crore and will send it to the governor for approval. The file has already reached the CM and is likely that the Ordinance will be approved in a day or two.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government will introduce the Vote on Account Budget for the year 2021. The ordinance was approved by the state cabinet on Friday for a period of three months. The AP government will soon send the ordinance to the governor. This year's budget meetings did not take place due to local body elections.

The state government will use the budget for disbursement of salaries and for implementation of Navaratnalu schemes. The state govt is planning to introduce full fledged budget in the Assembly after conclusion of Parishad elections next month.