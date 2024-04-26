Live
- KCR lashes out against BJP and Congress for destroying Telangana
- Dairy Science students visited the Milk cooling plant
- Moody feels Pant ahead in keepers’ race for T20 WC squad; Srikkanth picks Rahul over Samson as reserve keeper
- Thanking voters for extending 'unparalleled support' to NDA, PM Modi says second phase 'too good'
- Natural Relief for Menstrual Cramps: Beetroot Juice Recipe
- Asha Worker died in a road accident
- Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Auspicious Hindu Festival on May 10th
- Celebrating World Veterinary Day 2024: Safeguarding Your Pet’s Vision with Expert Tips
- NSG joins CBI in searching residence of Sheikh Shahjahan’s relative
- Maharashtra: Peeved state unit Congress Working President quits 2024 LS polls campaign
Just In
Shruti Haasan’s ethnic wear look captivated onlookers
Shruti Haasan set tongues wagging and cameras flashing at the 'Heeramandi' premiere night in Mumbai with her stunning and unconventional look, accompanied by her signature funky poses.
Shruti Haasan set tongues wagging and cameras flashing at the 'Heeramandi' premiere night in Mumbai with her stunning and unconventional look, accompanied by her signature funky poses. Opting for a traditional ensemble with a contemporary twist, the actress captivated onlookers with her unique style.
Donning a captivating maroon crop top paired with matching palazzo pants and a chic shrug, Shruti exuded grace with a modern edge. Accessorized with a statement choker necklace and earrings, she added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. Her glossy makeup, featuring pink lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara, further accentuated her natural beauty.
However, it was Shruti's playful and spirited poses that truly stole the spotlight. Fearlessly embracing her playful side, she struck a series of quirky stances, leaving fans both entertained and impressed by her confidence and charm.
Amidst her busy schedule with upcoming projects like 'Salaar 2' and 'Decoit,' Shruti continues to redefine fashion norms with her ability to seamlessly blend tradition with individuality. As a true trendsetter, fans eagerly anticipate her next style statement, eager to see what she has in store next!