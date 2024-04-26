Shruti Haasan’s ethnic wear look captivated onlookers

Shruti Haasan set tongues wagging and cameras flashing at the 'Heeramandi' premiere night in Mumbai with her stunning and unconventional look, accompanied by her signature funky poses. Opting for a traditional ensemble with a contemporary twist, the actress captivated onlookers with her unique style.

Donning a captivating maroon crop top paired with matching palazzo pants and a chic shrug, Shruti exuded grace with a modern edge. Accessorized with a statement choker necklace and earrings, she added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. Her glossy makeup, featuring pink lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara, further accentuated her natural beauty.

However, it was Shruti's playful and spirited poses that truly stole the spotlight. Fearlessly embracing her playful side, she struck a series of quirky stances, leaving fans both entertained and impressed by her confidence and charm.

Amidst her busy schedule with upcoming projects like 'Salaar 2' and 'Decoit,' Shruti continues to redefine fashion norms with her ability to seamlessly blend tradition with individuality. As a true trendsetter, fans eagerly anticipate her next style statement, eager to see what she has in store next!