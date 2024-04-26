Live
Just In
Special Polling Arrangements And Voter Facilities In Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Seat
- Discover the special polling stations, voter facilities, and security measures implemented for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, where nine special polling stations have been set up for internally displaced persons.
- Voting will be held in 13 assembly segments across eight districts, with stringent security and provisions for voter assistance.
Nine special polling stations have been established for internally displaced individuals in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled for polling on Friday.
Voting will take place in 13 assembly segments of the Outer Manipur seat, reserved for scheduled tribes, across eight districts: Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl, starting at 7 am and concluding at 4 pm.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur, the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat has a total of 4,84,949 voters, including 2,39,140 men, 2,45,807 women, and two transgender individuals eligible to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Facilities available for voters include 848 polling stations, out of which 202 will be managed entirely by women polling personnel, one exclusively by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) personnel, and 22 as model polling stations.
Over 3,400 polling personnel have been deployed, and arrangements for webcasting/videography at all polling stations have been made.
Security measures include the deployment of 87 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, in addition to 4,000 state armed personnel. Pick-up and drop facilities, wheelchair access, and voter assistance booths are provided, with ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers available for immediate healthcare and support.
Furthermore, the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tracked using the e-Traccar App, and the Poll Star app will be used for timely reporting of voter turnout and other essential information. Control rooms are set up in every district headquarters and the Office of Manipur CEO.
Restrictions imposed on polling day include prohibiting campaign-related activities within 100 meters of polling stations and the use of loudspeakers in the vicinity. Acceptable identification documents for voting include voter ID cards or one of the 12 alternative identity documents, such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, etc.