Crucial schedule of ‘Kubera’ starts in Mumbai

The anticipation surrounding Sekhar Kammula's upcoming venture, Kubera, reached new heights with the recent unveiling of the title and the first look of Dhanush. The National Award-winning actor's transformation into a never-before-seen avatar only added to the intrigue surrounding the film. As fans eagerly awaited further glimpses of the cast, excitement soared with a sneak peek of King Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish portrayal from the film's Bangkok schedule, though his look remains shrouded in mystery.

Renowned for his back-to-back hits, Sekhar Kammula is ambitiously shaping Kubera, with the casting coup of Dhanush and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles marking the initial step towards this grand endeavor. The inclusion of Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Dhanush further solidifies the project's stature.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera promises to be a monumental Pan-India spectacle. Sonali Narang presents the movie, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

With meticulous attention to detail, Sekhar Kammula and his team are carefully crafting every aspect of the film. Currently underway in Mumbai, the latest shooting schedule spans 12 days and encompasses various locations across the city. This crucial phase will witness the filming of pivotal talkie portions involving Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, alongside gripping action sequences.

Boasting one of the highest budgets among Pan-India productions this year, Kubera is set to redefine the cinematic landscape with its blend of innovative storytelling and commercial appeal. With acclaimed composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad handling the music and Niketh Bommi capturing the visuals, Kubera promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences eagerly anticipating the union of Dhanush and Nagarjuna on screen, alongside Rashmika's impactful portrayal.