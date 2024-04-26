  • Menu
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath congratulated the inter state ranker

A girl named Vijayalakshmi, daughter of Ramakrishna Rao from Om Nagar Colony in Nagar Kurnool District Center secured the second rank at the state level with 437/440 marks in the BIPC section in the inter first year results.

On this occasion, District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath congratulated Vijaya Lakshmi with a bouquet. SP said that She wants to become a doctor and provide treatment to the poor people after getting state first rank in the second year and getting a good rank in NEET.

Additional SP Rameshwar and others participated in this program.

