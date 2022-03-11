Andhra Pradesh Cabinet expansion likely to take place soon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy jas made interesting remarks on the cabinet reshuffle during the cabinet meeting held on Friday to approve the budget. The CM spoke at the meeting aimed at reorganising the cabinet and said that there were many aspirants in competition.



However, the chief minister made clear that the legislatures should not be worried over the removal from minister post and opined that those who are not in the cabinet should work for the party.



CM Jagan's remarks came amid speculation that a cabinet reshuffle could take place soon. YSRCP Legislative Assembly meeting will be held soon. A resolution on this is likely to come at that meeting.



Meanwhile, the cabinet on Friday approved the budget and introduced in the Assembly. The budget of Rs. 2.56 lakh crore was tabled in the house by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy while the Agriculture budget was introduced by Kurasala Kannababu.