Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for January 8

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for January 8, 2024, to be chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting will commence at 10:30 AM, following a memo issued to all departments, directing them to submit their proposals for agenda items by 4:00 PM on January 6.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that their proposals are submitted by the deadline, as significant decisions are anticipated during the meeting. The government is reportedly concentrating on these proposals, which will likely cover a review of previously implemented schemes, plans for future investments, and the development of key infrastructure.

Key issues expected to be addressed include education, roads, transportation, and investment promotion. Additionally, the Cabinet may approve new projects and appoint individuals to critical positions based on departmental proposals.