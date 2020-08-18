Andhra Pradesh Cabinet scheduled on Wednesday

Amaravati: The AP Cabinet is scheduled on Wednesday, which will discuss the ongoing COVID-19 prevention action plan, flood management during this rainy season, establishing the three capitals as the government recently passed two Acts with this effect, apart from other issues. The sources in the Secretariat informed that since there are many Public Interest Litigations (Writs) pending in the High Court and Supreme Court on the three capitals and Amaravati, the Cabinet will discuss on how to fight in the Courts against these legal problems.

At the same time, the sources informed that there is a proposal with respect to the Disha Police Stations. The government aimed at strengthening these women police stations across the State and so far 18 police stations have been established. Now, the Home department is requesting additional funds for improving technology to assist the investigating officials in Disha cases. The Home department also proposed for establishing forensic labs and the issue will be discussed in the cabinet. It is learnt that additional jobs will be created in the police department and they will be proposed in this cabinet.

The cabinet is likely to have a dialogue on how to move on the alleged phone tapping issue, according to the sources.