Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet subcommittee meets, prepares plan of action amid covid third wave warnings

The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an advance plan in the wake of the Third wave warnings. Made special arrangements for training of medical staff in pediatrics. A Cabinet sub-committee chaired by state medical health minister Alla Nani on Tuesday met on covid prevention. The meeting was attended by Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kursala Kannababu, Government Advisors Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Dr Sidiri Appalaraju and several senior officials of the Medical Health Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Alla Nani said that CM YS Jagan had decided to appoint additional doctors and staff for the treatment of children and to set up health hubs close to the public areas. The minister suggested that steps be taken for the treatment of children in government institutions and Primary health centers and area hospitals should be examined.



He said arrangements should be made to provide necessary treatment to the children. They want to make the necessary medications available on the Third wave. Mothers of children under the age of five should be vaccinated and tokens should be distributed one day in advance to eligible mothers. The minister directed that better treatment be provided to those infected with black fungus. Minister Alla Nani warned that strict action would be taken if the injections were sold on the black market.

