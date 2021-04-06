Andhra Pradesh: Campaigning for MPTC, ZPTC elections will end today, polling on April 8

The campaign for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh ends on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The State Election Commission has already made all the arrangements for the April 8 elections and the counting of votes on the 10th. Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi on Monday reviewed the situation through video conferences with district collectors and issued several instructions. He ordered to make arrangements in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations. Dwivedi reviewed issues such as polling equipment, training of polling staff, transport arrangements, setting up of polling stations, information centers, election rules and counting arrangements.

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, the state government has declared April 8 as a holiday in the areas where ZPTC and MPTC elections would be held. Also, Chief Secretary to the State Government Adityanath Das on Monday issued orders suspending liquor sales for 48 hours in advance in polling areas under APPR Act 225A. The holiday was declared on the 8th as a paid holiday for employees and workers under the Shops and Establishments Act 1988. With the announcement of the election date as a local holiday, it ordered that employees working in public and private sector organisations be given the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. Government offices and educational institutions are allowed to be used from one day before, i.e. from the 7th. It clarified that government employees should not influence voters, nor should they disclose who they voted for.

The state election commission has issued a directive to those who exercise their right to vote in Thursday's elections to mark their left hand with their little finger with ink as a identification for vote. State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney clarified in the orders that in the last panchayat elections, the ink mark on the left index finger was not yet erased and orders were issued to mark the ink on the little finger.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday would deliver its verdict today over the petition filed against the election schedule and seeking new notification. The High Court has heard the arguments from SEC and petitioners and reserved the judgement, which will be delivered today.