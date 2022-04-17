Andhra Pradesh: Case against Ayyanna Patrudu for his remarks against police in Narsipatnam

A case has been registered against the former minister Ayyanna Patrudu under section 353 and some other sections for misbehaving with the police in Narsipatnam. The police took seriously the remarks made by Ayyanna during the Maridimamba celebrations in Narsipatnam. Also, when Ayyanna who meet ASP Manikanta Chandolu for the festival permits is reported to have spoken sarcastically with ASP.



Police allowed the recent Maridimamba celebrations in Narsipatnam till 11 pm. However, as the activities continued beyond midnight, the police were ordered to stop. At this juncture, the former minister who is there made it clear that the festivities would be held irrespective of police orders He stayed close and held ceremonies. A case has been registered by the police for their remarks on the occasion.

It is learned that the Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the ASP had not given permission for the Maridimamba celebrations. He said that the celebrations were not held due to the corona last year. He was outraged that the police, who had given permission to the ruling party leaders to perform recording dances were blocking themselves.