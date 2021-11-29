Andhra Pradesh: Central team meets YS Jagan, lauds govt. for its efforts at the time of floods

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the central team that assessed the flood damage in the state. The central team, which gave details of the visit to the flood-hit areas, lauded the actions of the state government. The central team briefed CM Jagan on their findings in the flood-affected areas. Union Home Ministry NMDA Advisor Kunal Satyarthi provided details on behalf of the central team.



On the occasion, Kunal Satyarthi said that he had visited the flood-affected areas for 3 days. He said as many villages as possible and areas damaged due to floods were inspected and the Kadapa district was badly affected. He said the villages were also inspected and opined that infrastructure such as cattle slaughter, roads, buildings, and projects were badly damaged. He lauded the performance of the state government under the leadership of CM Jagan. He said that there were officers who worked with a sense of dedication and all of them provided good cooperation to them.



He further added that there are young people, officers work dynamically and efficiently during the disaster. "During our visits we met, various political figures and media representatives who praised the performance of the state government in the floods," Kunal said. He said it is not traditionally a flood flood-prone torrential rains occurred unexpectedly in such an area. He added that the rivers, streams and meanders there are not in a position to face such a flood. "There are no reservoirs or dams in the area that can control flooding at this level; existing dams and reservoirs were also not built in anticipation of this level of flooding," Kunal said.



He said that the peanut crop was also severely damaged, drinking water supply from Annamayya project was severely damaged. He said Bridges and roads were cut off, leaving many villages stranded. They lauded that authorities worked very well in the flood-affected areas. The AP government, however, demanded relaxation of regulations on grain procurement. It sought to give relaxation in terms of moisture and other conditions as crops were damaged due to heavy rains.



On this occasion, CM Jagan expressed the sense that such a disaster is heartbreaking. He thanked the central team for touring the respective areas for damage assessments and asked to respond generously and humanely on the matter. They clarified that there was no increase in the details of the damage they sent. They have an effective system at the field level for making damage estimates.