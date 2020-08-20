Andhra Pradesh: Centre reiterates it has nothing to do with capital

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Central government on Wednesday filed a counter affidavit which was nothing but 'copy and paste' of the earlier version of the affidavit in connection with the writ petition that challenged the CRDA Repeal Act.



The Ministry of home affairs said this in a counter-affidavit filed in response to a High Court notice while hearing petitions challenging the state government's move to trifurcate the state capital. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Done Sambasiva Rao.

The counter-affidavit filed by under secretary Lalita T Hedao submitted that the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act, 2020, was introduced and passed by the state Assembly.

"While framing the Act, the state has not consulted the Central government. The subject matter purely concerns the state government and the Centre has no part therein. Further, the state's capital is decided by the respective state government whereas the Central government has no role to play in it," the affidavit read.