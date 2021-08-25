Andhra Pradesh: Century Plyboards to set up plant at Badvel

Amaravati: Century Plyboards India Limited CMD Sajjan Bhajanka, ED Keshav Bhajanka along with the company representative Himanshu Shah have paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Century Plyboards India Ltd, the largest manufacturer of plywood, black board, and particle board in the country, has come forward to set up a plant at Badvel, YSR Kadapa district. The company has units in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttarakhand. In Andhra Pradesh, the company will be investing Rs 1,000 crore in three phases and creates direct employment to over 3,000 and indirect employment for about 6,000 people. The construction work will start immediately and the first phase of operations will begin by December 2022.

The total construction is expected to be completed by December 2024 in three phases.In the first phase, the company will have a production capacity of 4,00,000 metric tons per annum and will go up to 10,00,000 metric tons by the end of third phase.

The company plans to encourage farmers to grow eucalyptus trees and give a remunerative price, they said.

The delegates also explained the company's future plans to the Chief Minister and discussed in detail.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven was also present at the meeting.