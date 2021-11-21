Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu calls on party cadre for relief measures in flood-hit areas

The Telugu Desam party chief Chandrababu called on the party cadre to take relief measures in the flood-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh. Senior leaders were assigned responsibilities as coordinators for the relief efforts. Former ministers Nakka Anandababu, Pratipati Pulla Rao, former minister Parasa Ratnam and MLA Angani Satya Prasad have been appointed as coordinators. Chandrababu advised them to coordinate relief efforts in the flood-hit areas from time to time.



Meanwhile, Rayalaseema districts have been hit hard by heavy rains for the past four days. People in Anantapur and Chittoor districts, in particular, are facing severe difficulties. Authorities were alerted with the latest weather forecast and steps are being taken to relocate people from the hinterland to rehabilitation centers

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains across the Andhra Pradesh along with thundershowers at several places in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts this morning. The meteorological department said that along with the rain, strong winds with a speed of 45 kmph are also expected.