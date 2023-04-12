Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu to tour Krishna district for next three days

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Krishna district for three days from Wednesday. On this occasion, Chandrababu will participate in the roadshow programs to be held in Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Nuzividu and address at a meeting.



Chandrababu will also participate in the Idem Kharma program organised by the Telugu Desam Party. Sources in the Telugu Desam Party said that Chandrababu will also participate in NTR's centenary celebrations at Nimmakuru in the district.



It is known that Chandrababu Naidu is making all out efforts to hear up for the next general elections and touring the states in a phased manner. Earlier, Naidu has held a zonal conference in Visakhapatnam taking North Coastal Andhra as a cluster.

