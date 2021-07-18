Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das pats officials for energy efficiency measures

Vijayawada: State Chief Secretary Adityanath Das has exhorted the need to continue cost effective measures in power sector by adopting innovative and global technologies that will not only have monetary savings on the state's exchequer but also help environment by combating climate change.

Participating in a webinar the Chief Secretary said the State will fully focus on contributing for reduction in Green House Gases (GHGs) emissions and support the Government of India in mitigating ill effects of climate change by adopting short-term and long-term strategy involving all the stakeholders. He added AP is determined to become a role model in the country in promoting green energy through energy efficiency and renewable energy sources for providing clean environment which will protect the interest of posterity. As per Bureau of Energy Efficiency, GoI estimates, Andhra Pradesh has a saving potential of 25 percent i.e 16875 MU out of the total annual energy demand of around 67,500 million units. To achieve this, stringent steps could be taken in all the government departments that result in reducing economic burden through lower electricity bills.

As per tentative and preliminary estimates, the state has saved around 2932 MU of energy worth of Rs. 2014 crore per annum through various state govt. schemes such as Agricultural DSM, Gram panchayat Street lighting and Central govt. schemes like Perform, Achieve & trade(PAT), UJALA etc. In order to achieve further energy savings of around 14000 MU, more measures needs be taken up. The CS suggested energy department to prepare a comprehensive road map to achieve the said target.

In the context of Covid-19 and its impact and forthcoming executive committee meeting of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) soon, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need to continue cost effective measures in power sector by availing innovative and global technologies with Secretary, Energy, Government of AP, Srikant Nagulapalli and officials of SECM through a webinar. Performance, Achieve & Trade (PAT)(a mandatory scheme of BEE) Bureau of Energy Efficiency is market-based compliance mechanism to accelerate improvements in energy efficiency in energy intensive industries through tradable instruments called Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts).

It is preliminarily estimated by BEE that AP State has achieved 0.49 million ton of oil equivalent (mtoe) of energy savings worth of Rs. 3,340 Crs with reduction of 1.62 million tons of CO2 as against National savings of 21.97 Mtoe worth of Rs.24,050 Crs and reduction of 78.55 million tons of Co2 combined for PAT Cycle 1 & 2.

It's a good gesture that Union Ministry of Power has appreciated the AP Govt. for saving around Rs.2432 Crs through cost effective measures which has attracted many states in the country. Best practices will have major impact on economy of the State.