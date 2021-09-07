Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor police arrests a man for duping women through matrimonial websites

Chittoor district police have arrested a man who introduced himself to unmarried girls through matrimonial websites and extorted millions of rupees from them. SP Senthil Kumar and DSP Sudhakar Reddy disclosed the details at a press conference on Monday. Punnati Srinivas (33) from Kotikalapudi village in Prakasam district's Addanki mandal studied in Addanki up to degree and did MCA in Hyderabad. And then dropped out of IIT Kanpur while doing M.Tech. He worked as a software engineer. In 2017, while posting his photo on a matrimonial website, a young woman was introduced. He chatted with the girl online and made millions of rupees. He chose to do the same with the money coming in without difficulty. He hid his baldness on various matrimonial websites and posted photos with a wig.



Chatting online with unmarried young women under fake names, lying to acquaintances and making money. In 2017, he was arrested twice for allegedly stealing Rs 27 lakh from a techie from Ongole in 2017 and Rs 40 lakh from another techie from Narasaraopet in 2018. However, he didn't mend his ways. Two months ago, he cheated a young woman from Chittoor through matrimony and stole Rs 1.4 lakh and from another woman in Madanapalle, he deceived Rs 7 lakh.

Police, who registered a case against the victim, found him smuggling four kilograms of cannabis at the Chittoor-Bangalore bypass road. Srinivas's crimes came to light during the trial. Police seized Rs 50,000 cash, a wig, and two cellphones from the accused. SP presented cash rewards to police personnel who excelled in solving the case.