Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan inspects COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits, expresses his satisfaction

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inspected the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits manufactured in Andhra Pradesh. CM YS Jagan expressed his satisfaction with the preparation of Rapid Testing kits manufactured by the state amid coronavirus outbreak. The kits were reportedly manufactured in Visakha Med TechZone under the aegis of Industries and Commerce Department.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has made a total of 1000 kits now, which helps to test as many as 20 samples per day with 50 minutes each. It is reported that 10,000 COVID testing kits will be available in another week.

AP Industrial Minister Gautam Reddy said that the first Indian-made ventilators would also be manufactured in Visakha. He recalled that the Chief Minister had made MedTech Zone available in the state, which was ignored by the previous government. "With the foresight of the Chief Minister, we were able to make the kits today," the minister said.