Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bats for strong primary education

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to provide strong foundational education to pre-primary and primary students. He conducted a review with education and child welfare departments on Thursday.

The officials of school education and women and child welfare departments put up proposals for strong foundational education to pre-primary and primary students as discussed in earlier meeting. Special focus is laid on children of age 3-8 years who have good brain development. The new proposals were made with focus on effective utilisation of teachers and providing best education to pre-primary and primary students and foundational schools will be set up in this regard. YSR Sampoorna Poshana will be implemented as usual in these foundational schools.

The proposals laid by officials include foundation schools for PP-1, PP-2, Preparatory, Class I and II. The Anganwadi centres will be merged in nearby local primary schools thus forming foundational schools.

The Anganwadi centres being converted into PP-1 and PP-2 will come under the purview of foundational schools.

Classes 3, 4, 5 of primary schools will be transferred to nearby upper primary schools and high schools. The upper primary schools will be converted into high schools in this regard. Classrooms will be constructed as per the requirement.

A proposal is made to bring Anganwadi teachers into the teaching stream as foundational schools are set up. Those will be given training to gain skills. They can get to work as SGTs in primary schools through promotions. The health related activities of Anganwadi centres will be transferred to YSR Village Clinics and urban clinics. Health, nutrition awareness, health screening, vaccines for immunisation, referral services will be shifted to clinics.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said it was his quest to provide education with best standards to poor students and YSR Pre Primary Schools and foundational schools have come up from those thoughts. He asked the officials to study cost impart and education impact due to the proposals made. He said the government is planning to set up a junior college in every mandal and directed the officials to study the feasibility and a decision will be taken later.

The Chief Minister said all the foundation schools to be set up should be within a kilometre radius and all high schools should be within three kilometre radius.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on digital teaching once foundational schools are set up.