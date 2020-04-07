Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan orders Random Coronavirus tests at COVID-19 hotspots in the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has held a review meeting with officials and ministers, on how to conduct the tests for those who have returned from Delhi and their primary contacts.

He advised the officials to focuses on the random Tests across the areas identified as hotspots. Meanwhile, the officials told CM Jagan that a family survey would be helpful to identify those suffering from a common cold, cough, fever and sore throat.

Officials briefed the chief minister on the positive cases registered in the state. They said 150 Covid confirmation tests were conducted from Monday evening from 6 pm to Tuesday morning. Officials have asserted to the chief minister that the test were completed for all those who have come from Delhi and their primary contacts. The official are said to be in the belief that the cases would gradually decrease. They said as many as 280 of their primary contacts were diagnosed with corona positive.

Later, CM Jagan directed the authorities to focus primarily on increasing the facilities in the quarantines centres. He said the focus should be made on COVID-19 hospitals, as well as districts hospitals in providing quality equipment and facilities. The officials have assured the chief minister that they take measures to facilitate the hospitals with good equipment by next Monday. The officials told CM that the rice and maize buying centers have been opened and the measures are being taken for smooth procuring of the crops.

While going by the statistics, as far as 304 cases of corona positive were reported on Tuesday. The majority of cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat members who participated in the market prayers in Nizamuddin of Delhi. And also four fatal cases also declared in the state.

Meanwhile, the government of India has declared seven districts as red zones and likely to extend the lockdown in those districts. I've districts that come under the red zone are Nellore, Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Krishna respectively.