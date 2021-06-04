Andhra Pradesh committed to extend quality treatment to Covid-infected: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram on Thursday said that the government has committed to extend quality treatment to every Covid infected person in the state. Due to sharp surge in Covid cases, they said the government hospitals were unable to accommodate the influx of patients. As a result, temporary hospital with German sheds has been constructed to accommodate 100 patients on the government hospital premises.

The Ministers said that 100 beds strength at government general hospital and 50 beds at Tidco Covid care centre were already started. The Ministers along with District Collector G Veera Pandiyan inaugurated the German shed on Thursday. The Ministers inspected the helping desk, reception center, oxygen, triage centre and other services arranged on the hospital premises. Later they left to attend Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's video conference at Nanoor where Jagananna housing colony is planned to be constructed.

Speaking to media persons, District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that following the orders of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the German hanglers have been arranged at Kurnool government hospital, Tidco Covid care centre and Nandyal district level hospital. The German sheds were aimed to admit every Covid infected patient and extend quality and timely treatment. Till date, around 28 Covid hospitals with 4,000 beds strength have been identified across the district. In view of third wave and sharp increases in cases, the temporary hospital has been set up with sufficient beds as a precautionary measure. The Collector expressed his happiness over the administration making arrangements for extending quality treatment to every corona infected patient. The triage centre was very useful to instill confidence and courage among the patients, Pandian said and urged the infected patients to utilise the services in the centre.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmanda Reddy, MLAs of Kodumur, Panyam, Jaradoddi Sudhakar, Katarasini Rambhupal Reddy, Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation B Y Ramaiah, Joint Collectors Rama Sunder Reddy, Dr Manzeer Jilanii Samoon, M V K Srinivasulu, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation D K Balaji and others participated in the programme.

Mayor B Y Ramaiah inaugurating the German shed at Government General Hospital in Kurnool on Thursday.








