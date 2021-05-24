Andhra Pradesh: Confusion continues over ICMR visit to Nellore over Anandaiah's medicine

All eyes are now on Krishnapatnam of Nellore district as to whether Anandaiah's medicine works for treatment of the coronavirus. Earlier, ICMR delegation is said to be visiting Krishnapatnam today to study the matter on whether to use Anandaiah's medicine. With this, people are eagerly awaiting the ICMR report. However, it is not yet clear whether the ICMR team will come for the study today. So far, district officials have not received any information on the ICMR visit.

Meanwhile, the minister of health Alla Nani on Monday said that CM Jagan discussed on the Anandaiah drug and a committee was already set up and a full-scale study was underway. The decision will be taken after receiving the full report as there are no side effects on Anandaiah medicine," he said. The minister advised the people not to spread any rumours.

Health Minister Alla Nani said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the state government to take steps to address the shortage of beds in the state, He inaugurated the German shed at Eluru Government Hospital on Monday. Speaking to media on the occasion, Alla Nani said that 30 beds have been set up at the Eluru Government Hospital and oxygen concentrators have also been made available.