Andhra Pradesh: Connection between villages cut off in Konaseema amid floods

The ongoing floods in the Godavari river have resulted in a disruption of traffic from K.Gangavaram Mandal to Kotipalli-Mukteswaram in Ambedkar Konaseema District. The situation has become particularly precarious at Etigattu, which is experiencing dangerous conditions. As a result, precautionary measures have been implemented to divert heavy vehicles from Kotipalli through K.Gangavaram, Pamarru, to Kapileswaram.



This year, the situation is particularly worrisome, as the dock at Etigattu has been under threat. To provide support and protection, sticks have been tied and sandbags have been placed in the middle of the dock. However, local residents fear that the dock may be further inundated

Authorities and concerned agencies are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary actions to manage the flood conditions and ensure the safety of the affected areas. It is advised for residents and travelers to stay updated with the latest information from local authorities and follow any instructions or advisories issued for their safety.