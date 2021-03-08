Andhra Pradesh: Cops intercept women while proceeding to Durga temple

Amaravati: Tension prevailed in some villages of Amaravati capital region when the women farmers who are protesting against three capital proposal decided to take out a rally to Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Monday. On receiving information, police directed the women not to take out any rally.

However, the women decided to proceed to Durga temple and started their Padayatra. When they reached the seed access road, the police prevented them from proceeding towards Vijayawada city.

However, when some agitating farmers including women managed to reach Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada to proceed to Durga temple, police foiled their attempt to proceed to Kanaka Durga temple. The women were taken to the police station.

It may be recalled the farmers and women in the capital region of Amaravati staging protests for more than 400 days opposing the shifting of administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The women protested the arrests near the Prakasam barrage stating that the YSRCP government has no respect for women and the government is suppressing the voice of women, who are demanding that the Amaravati should be continued as the administrative capital.

The women marching towards the Durga temple said that they decided to offer prayers at the Durga temple for the wellbeing of people and wishing the development of the State. On the other hand, the police said there is no permission for the march. Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Mandadam village when women resorted to argument with police when they foiled their attempt to visit Durga temple.

When some women asked the police to let them die by consuming pesticide, the police took away the water bottles from the women fearing they contain pesticide contents.

There was a heated argument between the agitating women and police when the police placed barricades as the women tried to proceed to Secretariat at Velagapudi. Some women received injuries when they tried to jump the barricades. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the police action on Amaravati women.

