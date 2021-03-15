Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases increases in Guntur, registers 48 cases in a single day 

Coronavirus outbreak is once again causing stir in Guntur district. With less than 10 cases being registered in the district every day in the last month, it is a matter of concern that 48 cases were registered in a single day on Sunday. Tehsildar D. Padmanabhudu said that 8 students of a private school in Ponnur town tested positive. Along with them, three other people in the town tested positive.

The school was closed and the children were placed in a home quarantine. Staff said six employees at the Tenali municipal office were also infected. It is learnt that the office manager, town planning officers and computer operators have been confirmed positive for coronavirus. Concerns have been raised that they will be working on municipal election duties on the 10th of this month.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases increased once again in the country. It is worrying that the number of daily cases is increasing significantly. In a 24-hour period, 26,291 new cases were reported across the country. These are the highest number of cases registered this year. This is an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the previous day. With the latest cases, the total number of positive cases in the country has reached 1,13,85,339.

During this period, 17,455 people recovered from the virus. With this, a total of 1,10,07,352 people have conquered the coronavirus. The recovery rate is 96.68 percent.