Andhra Pradesh: CWC team visits Polavaram project, inspects upper coffer dam

The members of the Central Water Commission visited the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday first time after the Godavari floods. A three-member team led by Khayyam Mohammed inspected the downstream areas of the upper coffer dam spillway of the Polavaram project.



The team members inspected the height work on the coffer dam and officials explained it to them through maps. The officials were asked about the status of the project and the details of the ongoing work. The officials were asked about the status of the project and the details of the ongoing works. Later, a review will be conducted on the situation in Polavaram.

Recognised as a national project, the centre has undertaken the construction of the project in partnership with the Andhra government and is providing compensation to those who will lose their land and provide infrastructure. The recent flood in the project has flooded villages and caused damage to crops and property.

On the other hand, Telangana ENC wrote a letter to the Polavaram project authority yesterday seeking a study on backwater. It suggested that a study be done by an independent organisation on the impact of backwater.

He clarified that there will be a threat of back water to Bhadrachalam if the project is completed. The Telangana ENC has asked the Polavaram Project Authority to prevent flooding caused by backwater and take necessary steps to mitigate the damage.