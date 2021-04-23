Andhra Pradesh: Daughter complains to police against mother and her lover over harassment

Prakasam: A 9th class girl from Addanki town of Prakasam on Thursday complained to the police that a man who had an extramarital affair with her mother was physically harassing her by behaving rudely towards her while her mother was not at home. SI Mahesh registered the case.

According to an SI report, Veettem Mallikarjuna Rao, a resident of Bhavani Center in Addanki town, has a 15-year-old daughter, Aruna. She is currently studying 9th class in a private school. The parents separated two years ago due to disputes while the daughter has been with her mother ever since. Valabuni Janaki Ramaiah, who had an extramarital affair with her mother, also lives in the same house. Janaki Ramaiah has been behaving rudely towards the girl and physically abusing her since two months.

Janaki Ramaiah started behaving rudely with the girl and sexually harassing her while she was not at home. Occasionally he would force his wish to be fulfilled. The victim complained to the police that when she told her mother about the incident, she also supported Janaki Ramaiah and said that she would marry her to the former.

Police have registered a case against mother Aruna and Janaki Ramaiah and are investigating. On the other hand, women's groups are incensed at being forced the girl to marry him and are demanding that the mother be severely punished along with Janaki Ramaiah who molested the girl.