Andhra Pradesh: Dead man returns home six weeks after funeral in Prakasam

A dead man presumed dead returned home to the surprise of family members, relatives, and villagers 41 days after the last rites. The incident took place at Mundlapadu in the Giddalur mandal of the Prakasam district. Going into the details, Pathan Saidumiya from the village was addicted to alcohol and left his army job to work as a lorry cleaner. He is survived by his wife Rahmatbi and daughter. The husband and wife often quarreled and separated. Since then, Rahmatbi has been staying at her mother's house in Anumalveedu along with her daughter.



Since then, Saidumiya, who has been living alone, used to go to work as a lorry cleaner and would not come home for 2 or 3 months at a time. In this sequence, the relatives came to know through social media that a person had died at Markapuram railway station 41 days ago, and brought the body to Mundlapadu thinking that it was Saidumian. His wife Rahmatbi was called and the last rites were completed in their way.



Saidumiya said that he was working as a lorry cleaner for 3 months and has now come to participate in the Peerla Chavidi held in the village.