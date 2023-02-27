Andhra Pradesh: Deadbodies of four bodies drowned in a pond in Nellore retrieved

The dead bodies of four youths out of six who gone missing in Nellore river after a boat accident took place in Toderu village of Nellore on Sunday evening were found on Monday.



According to the details, as many as ten youth went to a pond in a boat to feed the fish. As the boat was overloaded, it overturned leaving six people drown in the pond. With this, the police with yard swimmers and rescue personnel started searching and dead bodies and retrieved four deadbodies.

The deceased have been identified as Balaji, Challa Prashanth, Kalyan and Trinath. It has been revealed that they are searching for the whereabouts of the other two.

Nellore Rural DSP P Veeranjaneya Reddy said that the victims belong to Shanti Nagar village near Toderu. He said that they had gone in a boat to feed fish in the pond. However, when the boat was overloaded, they suddenly lost control and the youths jumped into the water fearing that they would drown as the boat got flooded. The police claimed that the victims jumped into the water hoping to swim to the shore.