Andhra Pradesh: Degree student murdered and dumped in a canal at Narasaraopet of Guntur

A bizarre incident took place at Narasaraopet. Anusha, a degree student at the local Krishnaveni Private College, was brutally murdered. It has been reported that fellow student Vishnuvardhan Reddy allegedly killed Anusha and dumped her body in a canal.

Going into details, Anusha who belongs to Gollapadu village of Muppalla Mandal in the district has been harassed in the name of love by Vishnuvardhan Reddy who belongs to Bollapalli Mandal.

However, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who lied to Anusha this morning and took her to an isolated area on suspicion of having an affair with another guy, is said to have strangled Anusha.

It is learned that Vishnuvardhan Reddy dumped that body later in a canal near Palapada. After the murder, the accused Vishnuvardhan Reddy surrendered at the Narasaraopet Rural Police station. While the police have registered a case and are investigating.