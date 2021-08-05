Andhra Pradesh: Devineni Uma released from the Rajahmundry jail, says justice prevailed

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former minister Devineni Uma have been released from Rajahmahendravaram jail. It is a known fact that G. Kondur police have registered cases against him under various sections including SC and ST atrocities and arrested him in the wake of the developments in Krishna district's Kondapalli areas He was later shifted to Rajahmundry Jail.



Devineni Uma had recently filed a petition in the High Court alleging that he was illegally arrested. The court, which heard the petition, granted him bail. Devineni Uma was released from Rajahmundry Jail following the High Court's bail. A large number of policemen were deployed at the jail during his release.



Uma spoke to the media after his release from jail. He said the government conspired but was released by the grace of the judiciary. He said he will not stop the fight against illegal detentions. On the 28th of last month, Devineni Umaand several TDP leaders went to inspect the area where illegal mining was taking place in the Kondapalli Reserve Forest under Krishna district's Mylavaram constituency.

There YSRCP leaders and activists blocked the Devineni Uma, which led to a confrontation between the two factions. YSRCP activists pelted stones at Devineni Uma's car. However, police said that Devineni Uma went there on purpose and got into a scuffle. Police later arrested Devineni Uma and registered a case of attempted murder against him along with SC, ST atrocities, and some other cases.