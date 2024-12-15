  • Menu
ICTPL welcomes maiden vessel MV KSL Fuyang
Visakhapatnam : Integrated Cargo Terminal Private Limited (ICTPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), marked a significant milestone by berthing its maiden vessel, MV KSL Fuyang, at its state-of-the-art facility on December 14 (Saturday).

The vessel was berthed to load 20,000 MT of rough granite blocks on behalf of Elite Shipping Agencies. As ICTPL embarks on the endeavour, the successful berthing of MV KSL Fuyang represents not just the beginning of operations but indicating a testament to its dedication to innovation, reliability, and excellence in the maritime industry.

ICTPL’s entry into operations signifies a pivotal advancement in cargo handling at the Visakhapatnam Port, enhancing efficiency and reinforcing its commitment to fostering maritime trade. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader vision to elevate port infrastructure and contribute to India’s burgeoning cargo logistics sector.

The berthing was carried out in the presence of officials from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and ICTPL.

