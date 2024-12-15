Vizag mafia rules sand ramps in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam : The Visakhapatnam mafia is reportedly controlling illegal sand mining in Srikakulam by collaborating with local officials from the ruling NDA alliance parties, primarily the TDP. Officials from the police, revenue, and the mines and geology departments are allegedly turning a blind eye to these activities, knowingly allowing illegal sand mining and shifting from unapproved sand reaches located along the Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers in the district.

Numerous complaints about illegal operations at unapproved sand ramps in villages like Dusipeta, Tamminaidupeta, Labham, and Korapam along the Nagavali River, as well as Bhyri, Karajada, Madapam, Ponnam, Batteru, and Kalingapatnam along the Vamsadhara River, have been ignored. According to policy guidelines, sand is free but can only be excavated from approved sand reaches. Even in these approved areas, sand must be excavated manually, with the use of machines such as earth movers prohibited.

Additionally, mining and shifting are not allowed during nighttime hours. The main point of these guidelines is that sand is free for domestic, official, and individual use—not for commercial purposes. However, these regulations are being blatantly violated by the Visakhapatnam mafia with the backing of local gangs. Sand mining operates around the clock in Dusipeta, Tamminaidupeta, Labham, and Korapam villages along the Nagavali River, as well as in Bhyri, Karajada, and Madapam villages along the Vamsadhara River, primarily for commercial gain.

The excavated sand is stockpiled in areas like Singuru, Modalavalasa, Ragolu, Tamminaidupeta, Korapam, Bhyri, and Madapam before being transported to Visakhapatnam by heavy trucks. When complaints are lodged, officials from the relevant departments often respond by shifting blame to one another and giving moral lectures to the complainants, a pattern that has become habitual.

Recently, following complaints submitted to the Chief Minister’s office by frustrated locals, ten sand-laden trucks were seized in Tamminaidupeta village. Due to the inaction of officials at the ground level, the responsibility has fallen on the Chief Minister’s office, which is wasting valuable time that could be better spent on more pressing matters in the state.