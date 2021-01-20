Andhra Pradesh: Devineni Uma's Deeksha in support to Amaravati farmers obstructed

Tensions continue in Gollapudi in Vijayawada city of Krishna district with former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao decided to protest at the NTR statue in Gollapudi on the occasion of the 400th day of the Amaravati movement. TDP senior leader Narendra arrived at the Uma's residence to express support for the Deeksha. However, while they were ready to leave the residence to the NTR statue were stopped by the police.

The leaders got into an altercation with the police and demanded a written explanation as to why they were obstructing them. In this backdrop, Devineni Uma sat on the premises of the house for deeksha after the police refused permission. Police, on the other hand, set up barricades to prevent anyone from approaching the NTR statue in Gollapudi.





Speaking on the occasion, Uma criticized CM Jagan for obstructing them with police and ruling the state according to Rajareddy's constitution instead of Ambedkar's constitution. "The situation in the state was such that honest police officers would commit suicide and some police are acting like YSRCP activists," Uma said. He fumed that it is a shame that orders were issued to arrest TDP spokesperson Pattabhi who spoke about Bharti Cement.

Uma questioned why hundreds of policemen were deployed in the peaceful Gollapudi. On the other hand, Narendra said that the government had worked hard to make the insider trading campaign come true, but with the High Court verdict yesterday, everything became clear. He alleged that YSRCP leaders had caused troubles to those who bought lands in the capital area.