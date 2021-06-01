Andhra Pradesh: Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed as APSRTC MD

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Adityanath Das on Monday issued orders appointing senior IPS officer Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as APSRTC MD. N. Sanjay who is the additional DG in the training department has been appointed as the MD of Andhra Pradesh Police Housing Company.

Also, the government has stated in the orders that the personnel and training department should continue in full additional responsibilities as additional DG.

The government has appointed senior IPS officer CH Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to replace RP Thakur, who retired as APSRTC MD yesterday. Orders to this effect were issued yesterday.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao of the 1989 IPS batch is currently the Director General of Railways. He previously served as Vijayawada Commissioner of police.