Andhra Pradesh: E-Bike catches fire on the road in West Godavari, no casualties

Representational image
A battery bike was caught fire and burnt completely in the blaze and the motorist narrowly escaped as he was alerted by locals who noticed the fire on the bike.

In a shocking incident, a battery bike was caught fire and burnt completely in the blaze and the motorist narrowly escaped as he was alerted by locals who noticed the fire on the bike. The incident took place in the West Godavari district.

Going into the details, a battery-powered battery bike traveling on the road caught fire in Guravaigudem, Jangareddygudem mandal in West Godavari district. Narayana Murthy, an RMP doctor from the village, was coming on his battery bike when suddenly there was smoke. Locals noticed the fire coming from the bike and alerted Narayana Murthy to stop the bike. Within no time, the fire started from the bike and was completely burnt.

A few days ago, about 15 bikes caught fire due to a short circuit while charging the bike at a battery bike showroom in Gajuwaka in the Visakhapatnam district. The showroom owner said the accident caused property damage of about Rs 20 lakh.

