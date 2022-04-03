Andhra Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 reported in Tirupati, no loss of life and property

A minor earthquake has been reported near Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. According to National Centre For Seismology, the minor earth quake has jolted nearby areas of Tirupati at 1.10 am on Sunday morning. Its severity was recorded as 3.6 on the Richter scale.



The epicenter was reported at 85 km from the city of Tirupati, at a depth of 20 km. People panicked as earthquakes struck in the of the night and came outside.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.





However, there was no loss of life or property in the incident and the authorities and the people breathed a sigh of relief. Authorities advised people to be vigilant in the aftermath of the quake.