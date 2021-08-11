Top
Andhra Pradesh: Eight class student ends life in Guntur over rejection of his love

The incident that took place in Guntur where a boy who has become addicted to bad addictions fell in love with a girl and committed suicide following the refusal from the girl.

In a shocking incident that took place in Guntur, a boy who has become addicted to bad addictions fell in love with a girl and committed suicide following the refusal from the girl.

Going into details, the boy from Bongaralabeedu in the city is studying 8th standard in a school on the main road in Vasantharayapuram. He got acquainted with a girl who Is related to him proposed to her. However, the girl rejected his love.

The boy went to his sister-in-law's residence in the colony on Tuesday and committed suicide by hanging himself to death for being rejected.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the complaint lodged by the deceased's father. The boy is said to be addicted to weed. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.

