Andhra Pradesh: Elderly man attempts suicide as he tested positive for Covid-19 in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, a man tried to commit suicide as he was upset that he was infected with coronavirus in Krishna district. The incident took place on Sunday at Ranganagar near Kanchikacharla in Krishna district. Going into details, Jonnelagadda Narayana is suffering from fever due to coronavirus infection.



Narayana, who could not bear the severe fever in this order, cut his throat with a knife in a distressed state of mind. The family members who noticed had rushed him to Nandigama Government Hospital. After receiving first aid there, he was shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment. Doctors said his condition is stable at present.



Narayana previously worked as a clerk and junior assistant at Kanchikacharla Zilla Parishad High School for 30 years and retired 18 years ago and now lives at home. However, Narayana's son Veerababu said that there was no other reason for the incident and that his father had committed suicide as he was upset that he was infected with coronavirus.



The Sub Inspector G Lakshmi of Kanchikacharla did reach Ranganagar after the incident. It was revealed that a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.

