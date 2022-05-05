Andhra Pradesh: Election process for Duggirala MPP post in Guntur begins

Duggirala MPP election process has started. First, the nominations of Co-option‌ members were filed. While Subhani filed a nomination from YSRCP Waheedullah filed a nomination on behalf of TDP. It is known that TDP has won 9 seats, YSRCP won 8 seats and Jana Sena won 1 seat out of a total of 18 MPTC seats.



Meanwhile, the MPP position is reserved for a BC woman. However, in the absence of BC women members from the TDP, the TDP is trying to woo YSRCP women members. The YSRCP has two women MPTCs.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy questioned why TDP is creating confusion in the elections which should be held democratically. "We made no mistake anywhere and will go ahead with only 8 winners; in the absence of a woman candidate in the TDP, they are trying to lure YSRCP leaders to their side," Alla asserted adding that Nara Lokesh is creating atrocities in the Duggirala.