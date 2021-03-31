Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission announces new power tariff for 2021-22

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced a new tariff for the coming financial year. The average unit price has been reduced from Rs 7.17 to Rs 6.37. The details of the new tariff to this extent were revealed by ERC Chairman Justice Nagarjuna Reddy.

Speaking at a media conference in Visakhapatnam, he said the decision on tariff was taken as per the instructions of various associations. It says there will no longer be minimum charges on domestic users. He said it is enough to pay Rs 10 per kilowatt in lieu of minimum charges. "Even function halls will no longer have specific charges," ERC said.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the aqua and poultry sectors would not be included in the category of industries. He said the government had agreed to pay Rs 7,297 crore for free electricity to farmers and temporary tariffs will be applied instead of PPA for wind and solar power generation.

He said that the free electricity to the caste based business will continue that has a burden of Rs 1,657 crore. The new tariff will come into effect from April 1, the ERC chairman said.