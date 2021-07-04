Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Eminent Sculptor Akkala Mangaiah passes away in Tenali

Akkala Mangaiah
x

Eminent Sculptor Akkala Mangaiah passes away in Tenali

Highlights

Akkala Mangaiah (82), the eldest of the Akkala brothers who spread Tenali artistic talent in sculpture across the globe had died of an illness on Friday night

Akkala Mangaiah (82), the eldest of the Akkala brothers who spread Tenali artistic talent in sculpture across the globe had died of an illness on Friday night. He is survived with wife, two sons, and two daughters. The funeral services were held on Saturday.

Born in 1939, Mangaiah studied SSLC and studied architecture at a workshop founded by his father Ramaiah. He mastered the art of sculpting by adding while helping his father. He has got a national reputation for making idols of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and other Gods idols.

He made many idols for Telugu temples in Mississippi, Texas, California, Africa, and Mauritius. Devotees appreciated Mangaiah's talent for making the Navaratna crown for a temple in America with a diamond crown pattern made by TTD at Rs 3.50 crore.

Apart from these, he is also known as a virtuoso in the manufacture of bronze, plaster of Paris, and fiber statues of political leaders. Mangaiah was felicitated by then Chief Ministers T. Anjaiah, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X