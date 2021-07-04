Andhra Pradesh: Eminent Sculptor Akkala Mangaiah passes away in Tenali

Akkala Mangaiah (82), the eldest of the Akkala brothers who spread Tenali artistic talent in sculpture across the globe had died of an illness on Friday night. He is survived with wife, two sons, and two daughters. The funeral services were held on Saturday.



Born in 1939, Mangaiah studied SSLC and studied architecture at a workshop founded by his father Ramaiah. He mastered the art of sculpting by adding while helping his father. He has got a national reputation for making idols of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and other Gods idols.



He made many idols for Telugu temples in Mississippi, Texas, California, Africa, and Mauritius. Devotees appreciated Mangaiah's talent for making the Navaratna crown for a temple in America with a diamond crown pattern made by TTD at Rs 3.50 crore.



Apart from these, he is also known as a virtuoso in the manufacture of bronze, plaster of Paris, and fiber statues of political leaders. Mangaiah was felicitated by then Chief Ministers T. Anjaiah, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

