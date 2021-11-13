Andhra Pradesh: Employees express ire over delay in PRC report

Amaravati: AP Government Employees Association leaders expressed ire over the government's failure on giving clarification on PRC report. They said that the YSRCP government failed to fulfill the demands of employees for the past three years. They warned of action plan, if the government fails to announce PRC by month end.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Amaravati JAC leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and AP JAC leader Bandi Srinivas said the government promised to resolve the issue of CPS system but it has been dodging the issue on the pretext of Ministers' Committee. The reimbursement dues mounted to Rs 23 crore.

The association leaders said that there was no clarity on PRC in Friday's Joint staff council meeting held at the Secretariat. They said there was no assurance on clearance of pending bills. The association leaders demanded fulfillment of government advisor Sajjala's assurance on PRC. They said the government failed to reimburse medical health bills.

The association leaders said that they decided to give time to government till the month end and the APNGOs Association will meet on November 27 and APJAC on November 28 before submitting a memorandum to the Chief Secretary. The association leaders questioned is there no money with the government to clear the dues of employees.